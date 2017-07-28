Movies
All the Best Discontinued Foods We Wish Still Existed
Coke Zero wasn’t the only treat to be ripped from shelves far too soon. Remember Squeezits?
By Liam Berry
Coke Zero
To the dismay of many, it was announced that Coca-Cola Zero is going extinct. It will be replaced by something known as Coke Zero Sugar, but the formula (and thus the taste) will be different. Rest in Paradise, Coke Zero.
Cadbury Snaps
Let's not beat around the bush, Cadbury Snaps were basically chocolate Pringles—and they were incredible. The only downside was that you were always bound to finish them in one sitting.
WWE Ice Cream Bars
These babies put all other frozen treats in a chokehold. The ice cream sandwich-popsicle hybrid have left a huge hole in the market and trips to the ice cream truck will never be the same.
Squeezit
A decade before the Kool-Aid Man was busting through walls, the little guy on the Squeezit box was delighting people of all ages. Whether it was the vaguely fruit-based mascot or the snappy flavor names (i.e. "Chucklin' Cherry"), they had this amazing ability to make everyone want to go back to your house after school.
Coca-Cola BlāK
It may sound like an odd combo but this coffee-flavored cola was strangely amazing. Unfortunately, it came around in the mid 2000s and lasted only a couple sweet years, taking the hook just before 2008.
Mr. T Cereal
Unlike Alpha Bits, the purpose of Mr. T Cereal was not educational. There was only one character of the English language in this "Crispy Sweet Corn and Oats" mix: T. And it taught you one thing: Pity the fool!
French Toast Crunch
You can actually still get these delightful little squares if you make your way up to Quebec, Canada where they sell them under the name: "Croque pain doré".
Jell-O 1-2-3
It's been years since Jell-O cancelled this mesmerizing product but there's still basically nobody who could tell you how it worked. Instead of normal Jell-O, 1-2-3 would miraculously turn into three layers of Jell-O, mousse and cream.
Gatorgum
Though it probably didn't make you less thirsty, Gatorgum will always be sorely missed.
Dunk-a-Roos
If you walked into recess with these little dippers, you were essentially the coolest kid in school. Although they were discontinued in 2012, you can still find them in Canada.
Doritos 3D
Doritos 3D were a middleground between Bugles and Doritos with the same tangy flavor. Despite major fan pushback to revive the brand, Frito-Lay has stayed silent on these fallen heroes.
