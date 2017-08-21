JENNIFER GREY

Grey starred as Frances "Baby" Houseman, the naïve yet good-intentioned teen who becomes involved with a hunky dance instructor while at a Catskills resort in the 1987 original. As she told PEOPLE in 2010, she began making "a lot of choices most ambitious people would not have made," following her superstar-making role. Those choices included a 1989 nose job, which radically altered her look.

Without her famous face, Grey still managed to nab roles in TV movies, feature films and shows in the decades after Dirty Dancing. In 2010, she returned to her grooving roots and claimed the mirror ball trophy along with partner Derek Hough on Dancing with the Stars.

Grey married actor/writer/director Clark Gregg in 2001, with whom she has a daughter, 15-year-old Stella.