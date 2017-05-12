Dirty Dancing's Most Iconic Moments Celebrated in Special PEOPLE Commemorative Issue

It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years since Dirty Dancing was released, but three whole decades have passed since Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey danced their way into our hearts with their movie romance and that iconic lift.

To mark the occasion, fans of the 1987 cult-classic can relive its most memorable moments with PEOPLE’s commemorative issue “Dirty Dancing — The Music, The Moves, The Memories: Inside the Film’s Most Beloved Romance,” available for purchase here, and on newsstands now.

The 96-page book includes both a demonstration and forward from Dancing with the Stars pro Derek Hough on how to do “the lift,” how to stay in Baby’s family’s bungalow at the hotel that doubled as Kellerman’s, and moving tributes to the lives and careers of star Jerry Orbach, director Emile Ardolino and others we’ve lost from the Dirty Dancing family.

And for those looking for new ways to incorporate the spirit of the fan-loved film into their lives, keep an eye out for the three-hour Dirty Dancing remake starring Abigail Breslin, Nicole Scherzinger, Sarah Hyland, Debra Messing, which airs May 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.