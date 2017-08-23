Did Tom Cruise Use a Fake Butt in the Movie Valkyrie?: Twitter Is Suddenly Obsessed

Tom Cruise’s tush is attracting Kardashian-level attention in at least one inquisitive corner of the internet.

An observant fan with the Twitter handle @iluvbutts247 posted a screenshot of the actor’s rear from the film Valkyrie on Monday, speculating about whether Cruise employed a prosthetic gluteus maximus in the scene.

“Hello, please, i present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt. observe,” he captioned the photo below:

Fans have since bubbled over with hundreds of hypotheses (not to mention Sir Mix-a-Lot jokes), from padding to CGI to a stunt double to a butt-enhancing angle. Of course, Cruise typically does his own stunts.

“Is it a stunt scene? stunt actors wear fake butts for padding (wldt put it past Cruise all the time but this one looks hilariously outsized),” one user offered.

Even the film’s director, Christopher McQuarrie, reportedly got in on the fun, but refused to help fans get to the bottom of the mystery.

“At 12k retweets and climbing, why would I ever add clarity to this thread?” he asked, according to Page Six. He has since deleted the tweet.