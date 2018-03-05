Did Someone Try to Steal Frances McDormand's Best Actress Oscar?

Frances McDormand may have stolen the show with her emotional speech at the 2018 Oscars, but someone reportedly tried to swipe her prize at the afterparty.

The Best Actress winner, 60, headed to the annual Governors Ball party after the show, where she had her statue engraved with her name, according to USA Today. However, the outlet reported McDormand was later seen crying outside the bash after realizing her Academy Award was missing and unsuccessfully trying to recover it.

According to USA Today, McDormand left the party with her husband, Joel Coen, but security was eventually able to find the prize and return it to the actress.

“Fran and Oscar are happily reunited and are enjoying an In-N-Out burger together,” McDormand’s rep, Simon Halls, told USA Today.

According to New York Times reporter Cara Buckley, the Oscar wasn’t merely misplaced — someone allegedly attempted to steal it.

Chef Wolfgang Puck’s photographer captured a photo of the suspect before retrieving the allegedly stolen Oscar, Buckley tweeted. Security personnel continued to search for the alleged Oscar thief, Buckley tweeted, but he had apparently gone back into the party after the confrontation.

“Apparently Frances has said to let him go,” Buckley tweeted.

Neither McDormand’s rep nor Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri distributor Fox Searchlight Pictures immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Frances McDormand Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Academy Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star was the frontrunner leading up to the Academy Awards as she swept the major awards shows in the months before. The veteran actress picked up the Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA awards on her way to claim the big prize.

WATCH: Frances McDormand Wins Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role

“So I’m hyperventilating a little bit so if I fall over pick me up cause I got some things to say,” McDormand joked at the beginning of her acceptance speech. “I think this is what [Olympian Chloe Kim] must have felt like after she did back to back 1080s.”

Frances McDormand Kevin Winter/Getty

After inviting every female nominee in the audience across all categories to stand, she continued, “We all have stories to tell. Invite us into your offices and we’ll tell you all about them.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel joked after, “I hope she wins an Emmy for that speech because that was unbelievable.”

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.