Did Chris Evans and Jenny Slate Break Up—Again?

One of the Internet’s favorite coupled might have called it quits again.

Chris Evans, 36, and Jenny Slate, 35, are not together anymore after rekindling their relationship late last year, according to a new profile of the Infinity War actor in the New York Times. As Evans recalls a book he read while they were still together, the article states that the two called it off recently. Evans says he learned to listen more while reading Rebecca Solnit’s The Mother of All Questions: “The hardest thing to reconcile is that just because you have good intentions, doesn’t mean it’s your time to have a voice,” the actor, now starring in Lobby Hero on Broadway, told the Times.

The on-again, off-again couple was spotted together again in October 2017 after first breaking up in February following nearly a year of dating. Flirty Twitter exchanges between the two soon followed, sending fans into a frenzy about the possibility of their reunion.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

The rumors gained more steam when Evans posted several videos of his beloved dog appearing to sing along to music while a woman who sounded suspiciously like Slate laughed in the background. PEOPLE later confirmed the rekindling in late November.

Slate spent Christmas with Evans and his family. She posed with his brother Scott for a selfie he posted to Instagram. “Christmas with my favorite Jew!” the look-alike Evans brother captioned the shot.

The former couple met on the set of their drama Gifted in 2016, where sources told PEOPLE their connection was undeniable. When they weren’t busy filming, Evans and Slate would spend much of their free time hanging out together.

Slate gushed about Evans on the The Secret Life of Pets‘ red carpet, telling Entertainment Tonight, “It’s kind of like I got my dream seventh grade boyfriend. We didn’t know each other growing up, but we grew up about a half hour away from each other. We’ve been friends for a while.”

She later opened up about her split from the superhero movie star, saying differences in their careers eventually led to their breakup.

“Chris is a very, very famous person,” she said in a interview with Vulture. “For him to go to a restaurant is totally different than for me to go. I sit in my window and I say ‘Hi’ to people on the street. I have more freedom because I’m not Captain America. I’m mostly a cartoon.”

Slate said the attention eventually became too much.

“This is what I needed to do to feel normal,” she explained. “To be alone.”

But in the months following their original split, Evans and Slate remained amicable and supportive, often praising each other in the press.

“We all love each other so much, and it’s a real, real love,” Slate told PEOPLE while promoting their film Gifted. “I mean, I have gone on and on about how beautiful Chris is. He is, inside and out.”

Evans echoed her comments, saying she was his “favorite human.”

“She’s the best. I’ve never ever ever met someone in my life who has a mastery of the English language the way she does,” Evans told PEOPLE of Slate. “She’ll give you one sentence and there’s no fat to it. You’re like, ‘You just chose such an unbelievable collection of words that beautifully articulate what you say.’

“It’s like an art form talking with her, because the visuals associated with her expression are just so colorful,” he continued. “She’s so vulnerable, so honest, so interested in other people more than herself, she’s incredibly compassionate, there’s just nothing to not love about her.”