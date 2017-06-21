Diane Keaton Looks Back on Her Life and Loves in Glorious Throwback Photos

Diane Keaton smiles at the American Film Institute gala, where she received a Lifetime Achievement Award on June 9, 2017. "I'm honored," Keaton told PEOPLE before the awards ceremony, "but it's all too much for me. I'm just sitting there, with all those people in that room ... it's like a retirement party."

