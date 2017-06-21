Movies
Diane Keaton Looks Back on Her Life and Loves in Glorious Throwback Photos
The Hollywood original on her classic movies, great loves and why a lifetime achievement award isn’t a retirement party
By Kim Hubbard
Posted on
More
Blade Runner 2049 Comes to Life in Exclusive New Footage
1 of 12
Diane Keaton smiles at the American Film Institute gala, where she received a Lifetime Achievement Award on June 9, 2017. "I'm honored," Keaton told PEOPLE before the awards ceremony, "but it's all too much for me. I'm just sitting there, with all those people in that room ... it's like a retirement party."
Keaton shares a look back at her life in the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now. Here, a sampling.
2 of 12
LITTLE GIRL INCOGNITO
"I always had one problem with my mom--she would cut my bangs way too short. I hated that. I look like an idiot. I like those glasses though. I could use them now."
3 of 12
BIG HAIR DAYS
"In high school I was consumed by hairspray. I refused to be in the wind. I look like an idiot."
4 of 12
ANNIE & ALVY
"Of course my favorite is the obvious one," Keaton says of the 1977 classic Annie Hall. "Woody didn't know if it would work. He didn't trust it — he'd say 'It's just another sitcom.' "
5 of 12
AN OSCAR FOR ANNIE
"I keep it in my closet. I don't want to put it on display, it's silly! Enough already, Diane, we know."
6 of 12
POWER COUPLE
Keaton's five-year relationship with Warren Beatty (in 1978) made costarring with him in 1981's Reds, which he directed, interesting. "There's a scene where we're fighting," she says, "that felt really real."
7 of 12
SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE
"That picture is disgusting!" Keaton says of this shot from 1982's Shoot the Moon, about a divorcing couple. "Those skinny legs and arms flopping around! I'd forgotten about that movie. But [costar] Albert Finney is great."
8 of 12
MARRIED TO THE MOB
Though Keaton and Al Pacino never wed, she played his wife in 1972's The Godfather and counts him among her "many loves." "How adorable is he?"
9 of 12
TOUGH LOVE
"If I was the mother, I wouldn't have been happy about the way I tossed those babies around!" says Keaton (in 1987's Baby Boom with one of the Kennedy twins, who played her daughter). "But they were adorable."
10 of 12
JACK & DIANE
"It was awkward," Keaton says of shooting the sex scene in 2003's Something's Gotta Give with Jack Nicholson. "But he was hilarious. We spent a lot of time in bed chatting away."
11 of 12
SHE'S JUST MOM TO THEM
Son Duke, 16, and daughter Dexter, 21, joined Keaton at the AFI ceremony on June 9. Has she sat them down to watch Annie Hall yet? "No, I think they get enough of me," she says. "A little goes a long way!"
12 of 12
TWISTED SISTER
"The director would say to me, 'Don't smile so much, and stop waving your arms around,' " Keaton says of her role in last year's The Young Pope (with Jude Law). "I don't think that's what nuns are known for."
See Also
More
Blade Runner 2049 Comes to Life in Exclusive New Footage
More
Blade Runner 2049 Comes to Life in Exclusive New Footage
Young Han Solo Film Drops Directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller
WATCH: The Book of Henry Star Jaeden Lieberher Reveals Being Starstruck by Jennifer Lopez
Young Han Solo Film Drops Directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller
Naomi Watts, Reese Witherspoon Post Sweet 50th Birthday Messages to Nicole Kidman