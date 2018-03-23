Devil Wears Prada Reunion! Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt Join Stanley Tucci at Film Premiere

Gird your loins — because there was an impromptu The Devil Wears Prada reunion at the premiere of Stanley Tucci‘s latest film!

At Thursday’s premiere of Tucci’s new movie Final Portrait, both Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt showed up to lend their support to the 57-year-old actor-director.

Although the trio didn’t pose all together at the event, Tucci was spotted smiling alongside Streep — with whom he also starred in 2009’s Julie & Julia — and cozying up with Blunt.

Stanley Tucci and Meryl Streep Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

And there was at least one superfan of the 2006 film who was probably freaking out about the mini-reunion: Blunt’s husband John Krasinski, who hasn’t tried to keep his admiration of the movie a secret.

Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

Krasinski, 38, who’s been married to Blunt, 35, since 2010, previously told E! News that he’d seen The Devil Wears Prada about 75 times.

Although he told the outlet he waited for about a year to reveal his love for the movie to his then-girlfriend, “there was one day when it was on and I said it was so good and Emily said, ‘Have you seen this movie?’ ”

“I said, ‘A lot of times.’ She said, ‘That’s so sweet, but how many times?’ ” he continued. “Luckily, we had been dating for almost a year so there was a lot of trust built up and I said, ‘Like, 75.’ ”

Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

Tucci is married to Emily Blunt’s sister, Felicity Blunt, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child together.

The baby on the way will join the couple’s 3-year-old son Matteo Oliver. Tucci is also dad to three children from his marriage to late wife Kate, who died in 2009 after a battle with breast cancer: Camilla, 15, and twins Nicolo and Isabel, 18.

Tucci and Felicity got engaged in 2011, five years after Tucci starred with his bride’s sister Emily in The Devil Wears Prada.

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Tucci and Felicity quietly wed the following August, and held a more formal get-together in London in September amid a star-studded guest list including Steve Buscemi (who served as best man), Oliver Platt, Julianne Moore, Streep and, of course, Emily and her husband.

Final Portrait, which Tucci wrote and directed, is about the relationship between artist Alberto Giacometti (Geoffrey Rush) and critic James Lord (Armie Hammer). The movie hits theaters today in New York City and Los Angeles, with a national release later.