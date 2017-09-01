I'm just seeing this deleted scene from The Devil Wears Prada for the first time, and honestly it changed the whole movie for me pic.twitter.com/6Zkr6UxHQO — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) August 28, 2017

It’s been 11 years since the film adaptation of Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel The Devil Wears Prada hit the big screen. And though the Meryl Streep / Anne Hathaway film is beloved by fans, an unearthed deleted scene appears to be clouding its legacy for some.

In the cut clip, which takes place at a gala Hathaway’s character Andy chooses to go to over her boyfriend’s birthday, Runway magazine editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (Streep) finds all eyes on her when her husband (James Naughton) drunkenly stumbles in and makes a scene.

“When do we eat?” he loudly asks his wife. “It’s been a banner evening. Three people didn’t recognize me, one called me Mr. Priestly, and now the damn bartender won’t even serve me.”

“Why don’t you get me a drink?” he asks an offended Elias-Clark chairman Irv Ravitz (Tibor Feldman). “The bartender would have to listen to you, wouldn’t he little guy?”

Though Andy’s cunning coworker Emily (Emily Blunt) had allowed her to leave early, Andy sees the embarrassing scene unfolding and swoops into help — asking Ravitz a question and pulling him away from the action.

It’s a move that Priestly appreciates. Moments later, she makes eye-contact with Andy and mouths the words “thank you.”

Devil Wears Prada superfans might remember the deleted scene from when it first appeared on the DVD and again online back in 2015. But Buzzfeed writer Spencer Althouse saw it for the first time on Monday and felt showing Priestly — who was reportedly modeled after Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour, for whom Weisberger’s worked as an assistant — “mouthing the words ‘thank you” ruined everything.”

His followers seemed to agree.

“[It] makes Miranda vulnerable (to stupid hubby) which is not her persona,” wrote one.

“‘Thank You’ does not exist in Miranda Priestly’s vocabulary!” said another.

“Wow, I have never been so thankful a scene was cut from a movie,” a fan said. “Thank you, Devil Wears Prada gods.”

Of course, since the scene was cut, there’s a good chance Devil Wears Prada purists won’t be seeing it when the story hits the stage in the upcoming Broadway-bound musical — which is being penned by composer Elton John and lyricist and writer Paul Rudnick.

“Re-imagining The Devil Wears Prada for the musical theatre is super exciting,” John — who also scored the stage adaptations of 1997’s The Lion King and 2008’s Billy Elliot: The Musical, both which claimed the Best Musical honors at the Tony Awards — said in a release back in January. “I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film, and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture.”