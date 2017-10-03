Denzel Washington Surprises Chicago Grandmother with Impromptu Home Visit: See the Sweet Photos

One Chicago local got the surprise of a lifetime on Saturday when Denzel Washington knocked on her front door.

Washington, 62, was looking for directions to a nearby restaurant when he ran into a group of people who told him his biggest fan, 86-year-old Juanita Hubbard, lived just across the street — so naturally, he had to meet her.

“This really made my grandmother and family day. It’s not too often you see a legend come through the hood and shoot the breeze,” Hubbard’s granddaughter wrote on Facebook. “That was my grandma ‘Boo Thang’ for those 10min.”

The video, posted by Hubbard’s family, shows the grandmother chatting it up with the actor as she holds his hand.

The Oscar winner was dressed casually for the outing, wearing a black button down shirt with a matching ball cap.

He also posed for photos with a group of neighbors. The sweet encounter has been shared more than 40,000 times on Facebook.

“I used to come here when I was 5, 6, 7 years old. Right up the block,” Washington is heard telling the group in the video. “I’m regular folk…I’m right here. I’m not from Chicago, but I’m here unafraid.”