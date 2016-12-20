Denzel Washington Shows Off His Acting Chops with Dramatic Readings of Jimmy Fallon’s Greeting Cards

Jimmy Fallon presented Denzel Washington with one of his biggest acting challenges to date — the dramatic reading of greeting cards.

The 61-year-old Fences star, producer and director proved that his acting skills onscreen could be adapted for any purpose during an appearance on The Tonight Show Monday. Fallon, 42, and Washington took turns theatrically interpreting birthday, holiday and other notes during a segment called “Greeting Card Monologues.”

Washington began getting into “serious actor” mode before even looking at the first card, dramatically putting on his reading glasses and even adopting a British accent.

The Oscar winning actor even belted out one of his messages.

“You make me so very happy,” he sang, before opening the card and stating outright, “I’ll be honest though — cheese makes me pretty happy, too.”

Fallon even handed Washington tissues as he pretended to get emotional at his final message.

“Another birthday, and you look happier, sexier and in better shape than ever … bitch,” a dog-themed card read.