Exes Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher Spotted at Guy Oseary's A-List Wedding

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples during the run of their 6-year marriage, which ended in 2013. The two have since moved on — Kutcher married again in 2015, this time to his former That ’70s Show costar Mila Kunis — but found themselves guests at producer Guy Oseary’s celebrity-filled wedding in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Tuesday.

Though the weren’t photographed together, Moore, 54, and Kutcher, 39, were both seen leaving the venue within minutes of each other.

She was all smiles while wearing a bright blue-patterned dress with a tan fur coat, while Kutcher was dressed in a royal blue suit with white button-down shirt.

Kunis, 34, wasn’t at the event — instead doing press for A Bad Moms Christmas.

Moore and Kutcher wed in 2005 with a 15-year age difference between them.

When they split six years later, each released separate statements — Kutcher saying, “I will forever cherish the time I spent with Demi. Marriage is one of the most difficult things in the world and unfortunately sometimes they fail.”

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have decided to end my six-year marriage to Ashton,” said Moore at the time. “As a woman, a mother and a wife there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred, and it is in this spirit that I have chosen to move forward with my life.”

A friend of Kutcher at the time said the marriage “[had] been deteriorating for a long time” and that Moore “really wanted to save the marriage but couldn’t deal with the pain of his cheating.”

The breakup followed reports that 22-year-old Sara Leal alleged a one-night stand with the Two and a Half Men star on his sixth wedding anniversary with Moore.

“I’m probably the first person to get this award for character who had, like, his name splashed across every gossip magazine as an adulterer like five years ago,” Kutcher said in April while accepting the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award in West Des Moines, Iowa. “Character comes when those magazines tear you apart for something you may or may not have done and you gotta go out and perform tomorrow — with everyone looking at you like you might be an adulterer.”

Kutcher and Kunis have two children together — a daughter named Wyatt Isabelle, 3, and son Dimitri Portwood, who turns 1 on Nov. 30.

Among the other stars at Oseary’s wedding to Brazilian model Michelle Alves were Madonna, U2, Dakota Johnson, Helena Christensen, Jennifer Meyer, Red Hot Chili Peppers rocker Flea, Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves McConaughey, David Arquette and Chris Rock.