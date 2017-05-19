Debra Winger Has a Genius Solution to Dealing with Aging in Hollywood

Debra Winger says the best advice she could give anyone about aging is simple: “Own fewer mirrors!”

The actress, 62, tells PEOPLE in the magazine’s new issue that when it comes to getting older, she sticks to one simple trick.

“Every birthday, give away a mirror. When you get to a certain age, you have the little one above your bathroom sink to make sure you don’t have anything green in your teeth,” she says.

On a more serious note, Winger — who is currently staring opposite Tracy Letts in The Lovers — says it’s important for women to not focus so much on appearances.

“The emphasis on the outside is tiring for a girl, and it can, in the end, take up all your time,” says Winger. “I have less time for it, not more time. But as you get older, you’re going to be using a lot of time getting ready. Makeup turns into triage.”

Winger had a very successful career in Hollywood with starring roles in touchstone ’80s films such as An Officer and a Gentleman, Terms of Endearment and Urban Cowboy, before taking a break from the business at the age of 40. She adds that she has learned a lot about beauty from her travels around the world.

“Because I’ve traveled a lot, I have such a different sense of beauty that I feel sometimes like a fish out of water here. I can get [dressed up], but I’m not very enthusiastic about it.”

Winger is married to actor Arliss Howard and just celebrated her 62nd birthday on May 16. She says for the next chapter of her life she “so wants to work from the inside out for this last third, if I get a last third.”