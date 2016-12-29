WATCH: Debbie Reynolds' Legendary Singin' in the Rain Moments

One of the last icons of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Debbie Reynolds, died on Wednesday at the age of 84 — just one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died after suffering a heart attack.

Reynolds, who was among the top actors of her generation, left an enduring mark on cinema, beginning with her breakthrough role as Kathy Selden in the classic 1952 musical Singin’ in the Rain, starring opposite Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor.

At age 19, Reynolds stole the show playing a chorus girl with a voice of gold, who dubs over the voice of actress Jean Hagen’s character, Lina, while stealing the heart of Kelly’s Don Lockwood. It was the role of a lifetime, propelling her to fame in the mid-1950s.

Reynolds, who starred in The Affairs of Dobie Gillis (1953), Susan Slept Here (1954) and Bundle of Joy (1956) after her success in Singin’ in the Rain, reflected on the role a few years ago in an interview with the American Film Institute.

“The character was a lot like me, Debbie, at the time,” she said.

Noting that she was then just beginning her acting career and had never danced professionally, she added, “I was just lucky that they put me in that part that suited me … If the part is you and you’re not afraid — and I wasn’t afraid … I felt it was me and I really just marched straight ahead and I wasn’t frightened of the huge task.”