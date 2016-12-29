Debbie Reynolds' Health was Declining in Months Before Her Death

Debbie Reynolds was “frail” and in poor health in the months leading to her tragic death.

Reynolds died shortly after being rushed to the hospital due to a possible stroke on Wednesday — just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died of a heart attack.

“It’s a lot of times terrifying, watching my mother, who’s incredibly resilient, coping with certain health issues that she’s had,” Fisher told PEOPLE in May of Reynolds.

Reynolds, 84, was first hospitalized in 2012 after having an adverse reaction to prescription medications. At the time, the incident forced her to cancel any upcoming appearances.

“Debbie was hospitalized at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles due to an adverse reaction she experienced to a medication she was currently taking,” her rep said in a statement, according to Entertainment Tonight. “On the advice of her doctors, Reynolds has been forced to cancel appearances and concert engagements for the next three months.”

When Reynolds was honored with both a Governors Award in 2015, she was unable to attend the ceremony due to an unexpectedly long recovery from a surgery. Her granddaughter Billie Lourd, accepted the award for her “heartbroken” grandmother.

In May 2016, Fisher opened up about her mother’s health, revealing that Reynolds had suffered from a “spinal issue.”

“She had an illness that she’s recovered amazingly from,” Fisher told PEOPLE.

Fisher called her mother “resilient” despite ongoing health issues while filming their mother-daughter documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

“We were really lucky we got really what probably could be her last [big project],” said Fisher.

Fisher said that her mother was “doing really well” although she was “a little more frail.”

The Star Wars actress also told the Washington Post that while Reynolds was recovering, her mother’s health had begun to “decline, physically and cognitively.”

In June, Reynolds’ son Todd told ABC News that “when [Reynolds] was in the hospital and barely recovering from an operation, she had a small stroke.”

Just last month, Fisher spoke of her admiration for her mother while appearing on the NPR show Fresh Air.

“She’s an immensely powerful woman, and I just admire my mother very much,” she said. “There’s very few women from her generation who worked like that, who just kept a career going all her life, and raised children, and had horrible relationships, and lost all her money, and got it back again. I mean, she’s had an amazing life, and she’s someone to admire.”

Reynolds was last photographed publicly alongside Fisher at the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards.