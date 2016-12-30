HBO Moves Up Premiere Date of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher Documentary

After the back-to-back deaths of Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds, HBO has moved up the premiere date of its highly-anticipated documentary about the two Hollywood icons.

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will debut on Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. EST, the cable network announced early Friday.

The 95-minute film, directed by Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens, bills itself as a “story of the family’s complicated love,” and promises “an intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity.”

It was filmed in the months leading up to Reynolds preparing to receive her 2015 Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, which Fisher presented to her mom.

Fisher and Reynolds lived as neighbors in the same Beverly Hills compound. Their lives at home and the way in which they navigated their careers and close relationship will be seen in the film. Vintage family films and vérité footage will also help bring the documentary to life.

“It’s a love story,” HBO Documentary Films president Sheila Nevins told Variety on Wednesday. “Carrie wanted to make Bright Lights for Debbie and Debbie wanted to make it for Carrie. … They just loved each other so much. The bond was just unbreakable.”

Fisher, 60, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest. She died Tuesday in the hospital.

Reynolds died a day later at the age of 84. According to reports, she was only thinking about daughter Carrie in her final moments. Hours before she was rushed to the hospital, she reportedly told her son: “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie.”