Debbie Reynolds Thanks Fans for ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ After Daughter Carrie Fisher’s Death

Debbie Reynolds has spoken out about the death of her only daughter, Carrie Fisher.

Fisher, 60, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for a heart attack. She died Tuesday morning, her family confirmed in a statement PEOPLE.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter,” Reynolds, 84, said on Facebook. “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop.”

She signed the note, “Love Carries Mother.”

Fisher was brought up in the sometimes tumultuous world of film, theater and television — alongside her brother, Todd Fisher. Their father was Reynolds’ first husband, singer Eddie Fisher.

Carrie herself has one child, Billie Lourd.

Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement to PEOPLE Tuesday on behalf of Lourd:

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” read the statement. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”