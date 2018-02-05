Deadpool is Live-Tweeting the Super Bowl — and It's Amazing

The Merc with a Mouth is taking on the Super Bowl!

The official Deadpool Twitter account is live-tweeting the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots this Sunday. In his first tweet of the night, Ryan Reynolds’ murderous on-screen alter-ego explains that Fox is making him live-tweet the game instead of paying for a spot to debut a trailer for the untitled Deadpool Sequel.

“Remember that time I was wrist-deep in cocoa butter and Fox called to say they were too cheap to buy a spot in the big game then told me I had to live-tweet it? Cause I do… #DPtheSB #SBLII,” tweeted Deadpool.

He also shared his thoughts on Pink, who sang the national anthem. True to form, the tweet took a dark turn.

“God, I love Pink (and not just the pop singer),” he began. “Besides being my 2nd favorite shade of red, it’s also the color of the inside of people’s outsides and that lady biker gang from Grease.”

Check out more of the tweets below.

Anyone else hopes he pulls a Lucy van Pelt here? #DPtheSB #SB52 — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) February 4, 2018

Feel ya on the hand thing, Tom. Good thing we both have that mutant healing factor, huh? #DPtheSB #SB52 pic.twitter.com/aRKcNdOt7a — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) February 4, 2018

.@Eagles make love while they're plunging toward the Earth at terminal velocity. That has nothing to do with the game today. I just thought it was sweet. #DPtheSB #SB52 — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) February 4, 2018

Anything centered around a bunch of muscular, athletic men manhandling a leather ball has my vote. The shiny tights are just icing on the cake. #DPtheSB #SB52 — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) February 5, 2018

I loved Tom Brady in La La Land. #DPtheSB #SB52 — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) February 5, 2018

Directed by David Leitch and starring Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, and Morena Baccharin, the Untitled Deadpool Sequel hits theaters May 18, 2018. To see footage from the forthcoming movie, click here.