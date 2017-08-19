Deadpool 2 Stuntwoman Death: New Report Details Events Leading Up to Crash

A preliminary investigation into the death of Deadpool 2 stuntwoman Joi “SJ” Harris details the series of events that led to her fatal crash.

The initial inspection report, conducted by WorkSafeBC, British Columbia’s version of the U.S.’s OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), and obtained by PEOPLE found that:

“A temporary worksite had been setup to record a film scene for a movie production. The site had been cordoned off from general public and traffic by the Vancouver Police Department. The worker had been rehearsing a stunt scene that involved driving a motorcycle, Dictate 939 hyperstrada, out of the open doors of a building, across a concrete pad and down a ramp that had been built over three stairs and coming to a stop on the stair landing.

“During the first shooting of the scene the stunt driver continued driving beyond the planned stopping spot on the stairway landing, and continued to drive down a second ramp built over the bottom stairs and across the roadway. The motorcycle struck the concrete sidewalk curb, the worker was thrown off the motorcycle and propelled through a plate glass window of a building.”

The account was given by onsite representatives of Harris’s employer.

WorkSafeBC tells PEOPLE that more detailed information will come out after all the witnesses are interviewed and the full investigation is completed.

A source close to the production tells Deadline that Harris’s motorcycle speed never exceeded 10 miles per hour.

Harris died Monday morning on the set of the superhero sequel in Vancouver. It was her first job as a stuntwoman, although she was an experienced motorcycle rider and semi-professional road racer.

Production was halted after the accident and resumed on Wednesday, when Ryan Reynolds led the Deadpool 2 crew in a moment of silence.