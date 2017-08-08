Deadpool 2: Ryan Reynolds Shares First Look at Josh Brolin as Cable

A week after sharing the photo of Zazie Beetz’s Domino in Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds followed up Monday with a first look at Josh Brolin as Cable.

Reynolds shared the pair of images on Twitter, one a close-up of the character’s face and another, wider shot that shows his bionic arm and a massive weapon slung over his shoulder.

We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future. #PremiumCABLE #JoshBrolin pic.twitter.com/JV3yBIIPQH — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 7, 2017

“We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future,” Reynolds captioned one of the photos. In the other, he dubbed Brolin “Your premium #Cable provider.”

Previously, Brolin documented his transformation into the psychic mercenary — both in the gym and the prosthetics chair — on social media.

Bonnie "Prince" Billy A post shared by Audrey Samone (@audreysamone) on Oct 2, 2010 at 5:51pm PDT

Deadpool 2, directed by David Leitch, and also starring Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Julian Dennison, and Jack Kesy — will open in theaters on June 1, 2018.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com