Deadpool 2 Is Dedicated to the Stuntwoman Who Died on Set Filming a Motorcycle Stunt

Viewers who stick around for the Deadpool 2 credits may notice that the movie is dedicated to Joi “SJ” Harris, the stuntwoman who died while filming a motorcycle stunt on the Vancouver set in August.

The Hollywood Reporter points out that the credits include a dedication that says, “In memory of Sequana Harris.”

Harris — noted as the first African-American female professional road racer — served as a stunt double for Zazie Beetz, who joined the Deadpool sequel as lucky superhero Domino. Deadpool 2 marked Harris’ first time doing stuntwork in a movie. She died after losing control of her motorcycle and crashing into a building.

Harris

A WorkSafeBC report obtained by PEOPLE at the time detailed the circumstances surrounding Harris’ death: “During the first shooting of the scene the stunt driver continued driving beyond the planned stopping spot on the stairway landing, and continued to drive down a second ramp built over the bottom stairs and across the roadway. The motorcycle struck the concrete sidewalk curb, the worker was thrown off the motorcycle and propelled through a plate glass window of a building.”

Beetz, 26, expressed her sadness on social media over the summer.

“My heart has been breaking the past two days and I have been searching what to say or do,” the actress posted on Instagram on August 17. “I know that that what I feel is nothing compared to what her loved ones, friends + family, are feeling. MY heart and my love goes out to her and them all. The cast and crew send peace, healing, and their deepest condolences.”

Star Ryan Reynolds, 41, also spoke out on behalf of the cast and crew that day.

“Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool,” he shared on social media. “We’re heartbroken, devastated… but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world,” Reynolds wrote last year.

Harris’ friend and manager Porsche Taylor spoke with PEOPLE shortly after the accident, saying “SJ’s a remarkable woman, it’s hard to talk about her in the past tense”

“She just was fearless, and whatever she put her mind to she was going to achieve it,” she added. “She loved motorcycles, she loved racing and she loved making an impact in the sport.”

Deadpool 2 is in theaters now.