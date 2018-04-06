Is that you Zach Braff? Or is it Dax Shepard?

Alex, Inc. star Braff shared a face swap photo on Wednesday of himself and Shepard that was taken by Shepard’s wife, Kristen Bell, a few years back — and the two look nearly identical.

“Years ago @IMKristenBell took a FaceSwap picture of @daxshepard1 and I,” Braff, 42, captioned the photo on Twitter.

“I’m gonna get this put on a T-shirt,” he teased.

Even Shepard couldn’t believe it. “For me, it’s really the pictures in the left colomn,” the 43-year-old wrote in response to Braff.

“I mean, it almost appears that there was no swap there,” he admitted.

Earlier this week, Shepard took to his own Twitter account to joke about how the two pals look alike.

“Who is Who in the picture?!?!?” Shepard captioned a pic of the actors standing side-by-side. “Check out @ArmchairExpPod today to find out! *clue one of the persons is @zachbraff,” he added.

This isn’t the first time Shepard and Braff have joked about how they look alike. In 2013, the actors admitted that people often point out their similarities.

“@zachbraff its been 2 hours since someone has pointed out that we look alike. I think twitter might be broken!” Shepard wrote on Twitter at the time.

“Dax! I am honored to be as handsome as you,” responded Braff. “There’s buddy-cop movie with Ray Ramano in this somewhere…”