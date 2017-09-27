Watch Dax Shepard Star in New Chrysler Ad As He Admits Wanting to Retire From Acting to Be with His Daughters

It’s Big Bird — and Dax Shepard!

The actor and comedian is starring in the new Chrysler commercial alongside a few fan-favorite Sesame Street characters to promote their new electric model, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

And while Shepard doesn’t get to go behind the wheel in this one, he tells PEOPLE that road trips are one of his favorite things to do with his wife Kristen Bell and their two daughters — Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 2.

“I’m a big road trip guy!” Shepard, 42, says. “We just got back from one. We went to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, from L.A. and we stopped at a ton of places, both driving up there and driving back. And we were in a van just partying.”

His daughters — who Shepard jokes might be the only kids who don’t like mom’s hit movie Frozen — were “ecstatic” about meeting the Sesame Street characters he was starring with. And the two little girls have Shepard reconsidering his next steps.

“I have these two fun kids to party with all the time. And I often ask myself, ‘Why don’t I just do that?’ Let that little show pony of mine stay out there and earn the money and I’ll just hang at the house,” he jokes of Bell. “Sounds like a good gig. That’s the dream.”