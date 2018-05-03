David Beckham Is Moved to Tears After Son Brooklyn Surprises Him for His 43rd Birthday

Brooklyn Beckham just gave dad, David, the sweetest birthday surprise ever.

On Wednesday, Brooklyn – who attends university in New York – showed up for his father’s 43rd birthday celebration in England, and the former soccer star had no idea his oldest son was going to be there.

In the video, shared by both David and wife, Victoria, on Instagram, Brooklyn walks into a restaurant where the Beckham family is enjoying a meal.

“David,” Victoria, 44, says in the background as Brooklyn walks to the family’s table. When David, who turned 43 on May 2, finally sees his 19-year-old son, he gets teary-eyed as he repeatedly asks, “What are you doing here?”

“Are you okay? Happy birthday,” replies Brooklyn as he embraces his dad with a huge hug. “I just landed.”

An overjoyed, David, can’t help but give his son a kiss on the cheek. “I didn’t know you was coming in,” he tells Brooklyn. “I missed you so much.”

Even the couple’s 6-year-old daughter, Harper, had no clue her older brother would be joining them. “I didn’t know Brooklyn was coming,” she says in the background.

“Best birthday surprise, my big boy coming home @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham@romeobeckham @cruzbeckham#HarperSeven,” David captioned the video.

Victoria also shared it on social media, writing: “The biggest surprise of the day…. Welcome home @brooklynbeckham X happy birthday @davidbeckham I love u so much x kisses.”

On Tuesday, Victoria kicked off David’s birthday wishes with a family photo.

“Happy birthday to the best daddy!! X we all love u so much!!! So many kisses from us all xxxx we miss u @brooklynbeckham X,” she captioned the snapshot of Beckham surrounded by all of his children— Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper — sans his oldest son.

Romeo and Cruz also posted photos of their dad on their Instagram accounts, revealing special moments they captured with their father.

“Happy birthday to the best dad in the world! I hope you have an amazing day ❤❤ love u @davidbeckham” Romeo wrote alongside a photo with his father.

“Happy birthday to the best dad in the world, I love you so much and I hope you have an amazing day @davidbeckham,” Cruz captioned a picture of him and his dad.

And although little Harper doesn’t have her own Instagram account, Victoria shared a sweet moment of the couple’s daughter reading her hand-written birthday card out loud.

“Happy birthday daddy 💕💕💕 I love u so so much x Kisses from Harper Seven xxxx,” Victoria captioned the post.

