Their Mini-Mes! David Beckham and Guy Ritchie Bring Their Sons to King Arthur Premiere in London

There was some major father-son bonding at the European film premiere of King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

David Beckham celebrated his acting debut on Wednesday with the support of his 18-year-old mini-me Brooklyn at London’s Cineworld Empire. The retired soccer player, 42, looked dapper in a tweed suit while his son dressed more casual in a white T-shirt and slacks.

“So proud of @davidbeckham!” David’s wife and fashion designer Victoria Beckham congratulated her husband on social media.

At the event, the Beckhams were joined by the film’s leading man, Charlie Hunnam, as well as director Guy Ritchie and his wife, Jacqui Ainsley. Ritchie’s 16-year-old son Rocco, whose mother is Madonna, later joined his father at the after party held at The Bike Shed Motorcycle Club.

Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for Beckham’s two-minute appearance when you go see King Arthur. The former athlete portrays Trigger, a smart-mouthed (and scarred!) soldier to the king, and the role marks his first full-on speaking part in a feature-length film.

Beckham was covered in prosthetics for his part, making him nearly unrecognizable. He was given a pair of yellow, false teeth to harden his grin, and prosthetic scars on his face to hide his signature good looks.

“My role is pretty small in this and I have one or two lines,” the father of four shared on Instagram.

This will be Beckham’s second appearance in a film directed by Ritchie, whom he calls one of his “best friends.” He made a quick, wordless cameo in 2015’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword hits theaters on May 12.