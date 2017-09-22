Dave Franco Opens Up About How Alison Brie Was ‘Really the Only Option for Marriage’

Dave Franco had an unusual 0deal breaker when it came to choosing a wife.

The Lego Ninjago actor, 32, revealed that his love for his two cats, Harry and Arturo, didn’t always leave room for a partner on Thursday night’s The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I don’t know how I became the quirky cat guy,” he told Jimmy Fallon. “At one point in my life I was the single guy with two 16-pound cats.”

When it came to how his devotion to his cats complicated his love life, Franco admitted it wasn’t always easy finding someone who would understand.

“It definitely weeds out a lot of potential dating partners,” he said. “Alison [Brie] loves them, thank God. She was really the only option [for marriage].”

Franco and GLOW star Alison Brie, 34, were married in March after meeting at the 2011 Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. They announced their engagement in August 2015 after more than three years of dating.

“When we first started dating, my birthday came up in the first three months of the relationship,” Franco said. “She started planning a surprise party, which was very sweet. But it got out of control.”

The Now You See Me actor explained that the party required costumes and that his anxiety of many people in one space led his to eat a “weed cookie.”

“I freaked out and to alleviate my anxiety I chose to consume a weed cookie,” he said. “It had the opposite affect I intended. I ran downstairs and had the first panic attack of my life.”

Despite the turn of events, Franco told Fallon the party proved something to him about their relationship.

“Alison and I still talk about how if we can survive my surprise party, we can survive anything,” he said.