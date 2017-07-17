Daniel Radcliffe Helps London Tourist Slashed in Face by Moped Muggers

Daniel Radcliffe came to the aid of a fellow muggle after a moped mugging last week in west London.

The Harry Potter star was walking in the area on Friday when thieves on a moped slashed a tourist’s face while attempting to steal his Louis Vuitton bag, according to The Evening Standard. The actor, along with some other pedestrians, reportedly stopped to help following the attack.

A representative for Radcliffe confirmed to multiple outlets that the actor was at the scene, but declined to comment further, citing that “it’s a police matter.”

Metropolitan police released a statement, saying, “The victim — a man aged in his 50s — was walking in the road when two people riding a moped snatched his bag before riding off. The victim suffered a cut to the face during the incident.”

Former police officer David Videcette told The Evening Standard he saw Radcliffe “comforting the tourist.”

“It was a bit of the surreal moment, I said ‘you’re Daniel Radcliffe’ and he replied, ‘I am,'” Videcette told the newspaper.

“He was a really nice bloke, a lot of stars wouldn’t have stopped to help,” Videcette said.