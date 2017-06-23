See the Last Known Pictures of Daniel Day-Lewis on Set Before He Announced He Was Quitting Acting

Daniel Day Lewis’ final turn onscreen will not be released until December, but photos taken on-set allow a glimpse into what fans can expect.

In the images, taken in January of this year, Lewis and his costar, Vicky Krieps, film scenes at Lythe village in the U.K.’s North Yorkshire for an upcoming drama directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

The 1950s-set film — which is yet untitled — profiles the world of fashion in London during that era, and follows a dressmaker commissioned by the royals and high society.

Anderson previously directed Lewis in There Will Be Blood — one of his three Best Actor Oscar-winning roles — and also helmed major hits including Boogie Nights, Magnolia and Inherent Vice.

In a statement to PEOPLE earlier this week, Lewis’ rep Leslee Dart announced the 60-year-old’s plans to leave the industry behind, saying, “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor.”

Added Dart, “He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

The star currently holds the record for the most Oscar wins for Best Actor.

The Paul Thomas Anderson-directed film hits theaters on Christmas Day.