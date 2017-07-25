He’s Back! Daniel Craig Will Return to James Bond for Fifth Time: Report

Once saying that he would rather “slash his wrists” then play James Bond again, British actor Daniel Craig is reportedly stepping back into 007s’s shoes.

The 49-year-old actor will once again play Ian Fleming’s iconic secret service agent, The New York Times reported, in Bond’s upcoming big screen outing — set to hit theaters November 8, 2019.

Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who have written the last six Bond installments, will once again write this film — as previously reported. It will be the 25th officially outing of the character on the big screen.

Reps for Craig and the film had no comment to PEOPLE.

The news comes after the typically tough-talking star repeatedly said he’d never return as Bond — but as 007 fans know, never say never again.

FROM PEN: 23 Oscar Nominees Reveal The Untold Stories Behind Their Films

When asked whether he was interested in working for Her Majesty’s Secret Service on screen again, Craig was blunt. “Now? I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment,” he said. “Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.”

But even then, Craig — who first played Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale — kept the door open on the character. “If I did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money,” he told Time Out.