For Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz, 'Having a Child Is a Natural Step,' Says Source

After nearly seven years of marriage, Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig have decided to make another addition to their family.

Many fans were caught off guard by the ultra-private pair’s pregnancy announcement on April 20. But for those closest to the couple, who each have children from previous marriages, their decision to have kids together seemed like a no-brainer.

“It’s not surprising that they want a child together,” a film source tells PEOPLE. “They are both smart and secure and having a child is a natural next step even though both have children from other relationships.”

The source adds, “They admire each other and want to keep their marriage alive and exciting. She is independent and their marriage is solid. Having a child is a natural desire. They have been married long enough to know each other which is a mature step to be sure nothing goes wrong.”

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Weisz, 48, and Craig, 50, have been particularly successful in their marriage because they’ve been able to avoid the usual trappings of life in the spotlight, according to the source. “Rachel and Daniel have a rare Hollywood marriage, and that is because they stay out of the Hollywood mentality,” the insider explains.

Weisz broke the news about her pregnancy last week, telling The New York Times, “Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human.”

The Mummy actress wed the James Bond star in 2011, just six months after they began dating. Both have children from previous relationships: Weisz has a son Henry, 11, with director Darren Aronofsky, and Craig has a 25-year-old daughter, Ella, with ex-wife Fiona Loudon.

The pair, who live quietly in New York City, “have a solid marriage,” adds the source. “Having a child is a natural step.” Weisz told the Times, “We can’t wait to meet him or her.”