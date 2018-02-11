Dane Cook and Girlfriend Kelsi Taylor, 19, Hold Hands on the Beach During Maui Vacation

Maria Pasquini
February 11, 2018

Dane Cook and his girlfriend are still going strong.

Cook, 45, and his girlfriend Kelsi Taylor, 19, were spotted packing on the PDA during a sun-filled trip to Maui, where the couple has been vacationing together since last week.

Taylor wore a bright orange bikini that showed off her toned physique while Cook opted for a pair of grey-and-blue swim trunks as the pair held hands and enjoyed their beautiful surroundings.

The lovebirds have both been documenting their time together in Maui — a location they had previously visited together in July of last year.

“Waking up in paradise 🌸🐳,” the teen wrote alongside an aerial picture of the waves crashing on the island.

She also shared a picture of her and Cook crossing their arms while wearing workout clothes, captioning it “Mahalooooooooh 🌺.”

On the couple’s plane ride over to Hawaii on Thursday, Taylor also shared a video of herself and her boyfriend sharing a quick peck on the lips.

Captioning a video of herself with two giant heart emojis over her eyes, Taylor wrote, “Whenever I see @Danecook.”

Cook and Taylor have been quietly dating for the last year, frequently documenting their trips and special moments together on social media – including Taylor’s recent birthday.

“My girl @itskelsitaylor is one of my favorite people on the planet. She’s a talented singer but more importantly, she’s a genuine person. Check out her music and get to know her. She’s gonna go far!” Cook captioned a photo of the couple in April to support her aspiring music career.

Taylor has performed background vocals for Grammy nominees such as Demi Lovato and Little Big Town.

The actor, who has co-starred in movies with Kate Hudson and Jessica Simpson, was previously romantically linked to Julianne Hough and Raquel Houghton.

