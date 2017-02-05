Damien Chazelle Wins DGA Award for La La Land

La La Land continued its charmed run through awards season, this time at the Directors Guild of America Awards. There, Damien Chazelle claimed the top prize, winning Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film for the modern-day musical about two aspiring artists falling in love.

The recognition comes hot off of star Emma Stone picking up the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and the film’s top honors at the PGA Awards and record-breaking seven Golden Globe wins, among other awards season accolades. Not to mention, La La Land also received a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations and impressive 11 BAFTA Award nominations.

“This was a movie that was truly a team effort,” Chazelle said while accepting the DGA award, before thanking his cast, crew, and others. “I want to thank my fellow nominees and thank all the filmmakers who are in for being the reason I’m here today, for inspiring me since I can remember.” Garth Davis (Lion), Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea), and Denis Villeneuve (Arrival) were also nominated in the feature film category. All but Davis are nominated in the Oscars’ Best Director category.

Nine of the last 10 DGA Award winners have gone on to take home an Academy Award for their work, with the lone exception being Ben Affleck for Argo. (Affleck was famously snubbed in the Best Director category that year.)

For a complete list of winners from the 2017 DGA Awards, see below, and check back on Sunday for more highlights from the ceremony:

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Feature Film: Garth Davis, Lion

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series: Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones, “Battle of the Bastards”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series: Becky Martin, Veep, “Inauguration”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Mini-Series: Steven Zaillian, The Night of, “The Beach”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live, “Host: Dave Chappelle”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials: Glenn Weiss, The 70th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs: J. Rupert Thompson, American Grit, “The Finale – Over the Falls”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs: Tina Mabry, An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials: Derek Cianfrance, Chase for Nike Golf, Doubts for Powerade, Expectations for Powerade, Manifesto for Squarespace

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary: Ezra Edelman, O.J.: Made in America

Lifetime Achievement & Service Award Recipients: Ridley Scott (Lifetime Achievement Award in Feature Film), Jay D. Roth (DGA Presidents Award), Thomas Schlamme (Robert B. Aldrich Service Award), Marie Cantin (Frank Capra Achievement Award)