Damian Lewis Is Unrecognizable Under Pounds of Makeup as Crack-Smoking Toronto Mayor Rob Ford

No, that’s not Rob Ford walking the streets of Toronto again.

Billions actor Damian Lewis, 47, was spotted filming an upcoming movie centered around the former Toronto mayor, baring an uncanny resemblance to the controversial late politician.

His casting as Ford for Run This Town was originally met with some skepticism online, given the red-haired English actor looks nothing like Ford. But the pictures of Lewis on set in full makeup and wardrobe may put any talks to rest.

Lewis was seen wearing a body suit and sporting short cropped hair that was bleached to resemble Ford’s.

Ford died in 2016 at the age of 46 after battling a rare form of cancer. He was mayor of Toronto from 2010 until fall of 2014 when a tumor was discovered in his abdomen and he removed his bid for reelection.

The politician was a popular figure for his outsized personality and decidedly atypical political demeanor. But his gaffes, like admitting he smoked crack cocaine, ultimately made more headlines than his political career, and his behavior alienated many people. Despite this, he was elected by a landslide to a seat on the city council after leaving the mayor’s office,

Lewis takes on Ford in the film about a journalist who tries to uncover a political scandal. Tony winner Ben Platt also stars in the film.