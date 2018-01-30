Dakota Johnson Says She Wasn’t Actually Giving Angelina Jolie Side-Eye at the Golden Globes

Dakota Johnson really just likes Stranger Things.

The actress admitted that she was trying to sneakily take a picture of the Stranger Things kids at the Golden Globes this year — but it actually looked like she was trying to see Angelina Jolie‘s reaction to Jennifer Aniston being onstage. Johnson set the record straight on the Tonight Show when Jimmy Fallon brought out a photo that makes it look like she’s staring at Jolie, who was seated at her table.

“So is Armie [Hammer]’s wife! I’m not the only one. Elizabeth is very blatantly looking at her, she’s like, ‘What is she gonna do?'” Johnson, 28, said of Elizabeth Chambers, who was also at their table.

WATCH: The Best Moments From the 2018 Golden Globes

But Jolie wasn’t actually the subject of Johnson’s side-eye. The Fifty Shades actress told Fallon that she was really just trying to look at the Stranger Things cast. “Truthfully, I don’t think that I was really, actually looking at her. If you follows the trajectory of my eyes I was looking over there. There was like an actual kids’ table which was the Stranger Things table, and I really love Stranger Things so much.”

The actress was seated nearby the young cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp. Johnson said she spent most of the night trying to slyly take videos of the kids even though she was in a room full of the biggest stars in movie and TV.

“Like, everybody there is a famous person but I was trying to take a video of these kids,” she joked.

Fifty Shades Freed, the last installment in the trilogy, hits theaters Feb. 9.