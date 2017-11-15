Heating Up? Dakota Johnson Watches Chris Martin at Coldplay Concert in Argentina

Dakota was seen at a Coldplay concert in Argentina! pic.twitter.com/nHsg4u0E1a — THE50SHADESWORLD.COM (@50ShadesWorldcm) November 15, 2017

Dakota Johnson is showing her rumored flame some support!

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress was seen in the sound booth supporting Coldplay frontman Chris Martin during his Argentina tour stop. Fans in the crowd spotted the actress and excitedly posted pictures on social media as she hung out during the show.

Johnson, 28, and Martin, 40, are rumored to be dating after being spotted on a mid-October sushi date in Los Angeles. They were “cozy, laughing and affectionate,” said a source at the time, adding that it was just the two of them at dinner.

The Coldplay singer was last linked to British actress Annabelle Wallis. The two began dating in August 2015, and were often spotted together as the singer toured with his band.

Martin was married for 10 years to Gwyneth Paltrow before they “consciously uncoupled” in March of 2014. The two have remained close, often spending time with their children, Apple, 13, and Moses, 11, together.

Johnson previously dated model/rocker Matthew Hitt. The two have been on and off for years, but were last seen together in 2016.

The actress next reprises her role as Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Freed, which opens Feb. 8, 2018.