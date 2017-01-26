Dakota Johnson Says Fifty Shades Made Her Appreciate Sex Toys: 'Whole Aspects of the BDSM World Are Truly Beautiful'

Just like her onscreen alter-ego, Dakota Johnson says Fifty Shades opened her eyes to the “beautiful” side of BDSM.

The actress, who is reprising her role as Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Darker, told British Glamour that she’s learned a lot about the world of BDSM since starring in the steamy series.

“Oh some of that stuff is just so beautiful!” she said of discovering new sex toys. “When we first started on Fifty Shades, that wasn’t a world I was privy to at all, and I soon found out there are all these different tiers. There are some things out there that are really grimy and nasty, and then there are really beautiful, intricate and chic toys.”

She also learned to appreciate some Christian Grey’s fetishes, saying, “Actually, whole aspects of the BDSM world are truly beautiful.”

But that doesn’t mean Johnson will be sharing the beauty of BDSM with her famous parents, Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. As they did with the first film, Johnson and Griffith will be skipping the second installment of the erotic thriller.

“They haven’t because it’s such a tricky thing. It’s too uncomfortable for them,” she said. “It’s one thing if a film has one sex scene in it, but with this, a large part of the premise is the arc of their sexual relationship, and I think that’s a little inappropriate for my family to watch.”

Asked whether she ever regrets taking the role, Johnson revealed, “It comes in waves. But this project is not going to be my swan song. It has put my life on a path that I didn’t plan to go down, but I do feel proud of it. And the films have allowed me to do so many different projects and travel so much. In the end, Fifty Shades has plopped me in a world that I really wanted to be in.”

But moving forward, Johnson said she might stay away from films that feature a lot of sex scenes. “It’s not that it has put me off entirely, but I’m ready to do other stuff,” she explained. “And maybe they will be sexy [projects], or maybe they will be the complete opposite. But I do know that I’m ready to move on.”