Dakota Johnson is sharing how she protects herself from overexposure.

The Fifty Shades Freed actress, 28, who is on the cover of Allure‘s New Naked issue, revealed that filming the popular franchise left her feeling “exposed,” something she’s learned to manage since her breakout role as Anastasia Steele in 2015.

“Fundamentally, I’m open and warm,” she said. “At my core, I’m a bleeding heart. But when your life is exposed and when the movie that exposes your life is exposing your emotions and your body, it can be very scary.”

She continued, “Throughout this entire experience, I’ve learned that I can expose my heart and my emotions and I can still protect myself. I can still be vulnerable and strong. It’s a constant ebb and flow and a battle and trying to figure out how to have those things coexist within me. That’s what I’m grateful for.”

Dakota Johnson on the cover of Allure's the New Naked issue. Petra Collins for Allure

When it comes to finding solace in her work, the actress said she finds a reason to be working on a project.

“I’m involved with the people [working on projects] for a reason, and it’s always some sort of weird marriage to something that’s happening in my life, or the character has some connection to something that’s going on [in my life].”

Johnson also spoke about working with director Luca Guadagnino, who cast her in his 2015 film, A Bigger Splash, and most recently directed the awards season contender, Call Me By Your Name.

“We talk almost every day,” she said. “It’s constantly creating and thinking of what we’re going to do next, how we’re going to evolve… what’s the next thing we’re going to try to accomplish?”

The actress has sparked gossip of a blossoming relationship with Coldplay singer Chris Martin after the two were spotted on a mid-October sushi date in Los Angeles.

The duo were “cozy, laughing and affectionate,” said a source at the time, adding that they were alone during dinner.

The following month, fans snapped pictures of Johnson hanging out in the sound booth as Coldplay played a concert in Argentina.

Fifty Shades Freed hits theatres on Feb. 9.

