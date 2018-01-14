Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Are All Smiles on Malibu Dinner Date

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson couldn’t hide their smiles during a recent night out together.

The pair, who have been fueling romance rumors for months, was photographed jointly for the first time during a dinner date on Friday night. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress, 28, and the Coldplay frontman, 40, grabbed food and drinks at Soho House in Malibu, California, where they were snapped with big grins on their faces.

An eyewitness tells PEOPLE, “Chris and Dakota arrived together in Chris’ car. They met up with friends and had a fun night. They both seemed very happy. They were flirty, and also left the restaurant together.”

Jacson/Splash News

Johnson and Martin sparked gossip of a blossoming relationship after being spotted on a mid-October sushi date in Los Angeles. They were “cozy, laughing and affectionate,” said a source at the time, adding that the pair was alone at dinner.

The following month, fans snapped pictures of Johnson hanging out in the sound booth as Coldplay played a concert in Argentina.

Dakota was seen at a Coldplay concert in Argentina! pic.twitter.com/nHsg4u0E1a — THE50SHADESWORLD.COM (@50ShadesWorldcm) November 15, 2017

The singer was last linked to British actress Annabelle Wallis. The two began dating in August 2015, and were often spotted together as the singer toured with his band.

Martin was married for 10 years to Gwyneth Paltrow before they “consciously uncoupled” in March of 2014. The two have remained close, often spending time with their children, Apple, 13, and Moses, 11, together.

Johnson previously dated model/rocker Matthew Hitt. The two have been on and off for years, but were last seen together in 2016.