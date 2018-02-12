Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin Hold Hands at Party Attended by Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin kept each other close as they celebrated Ellen DeGeneres’ big day.

The two were seen holding hands as they caught up with Drew Barrymore outside the talk show host’s 60th birthday bash on Saturday. Johnson, 28, and Martin, 40, were joined at the party by the Coldplay frontman’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow and her brand new fiancé Brad Falchuck.

The two went for a more casual look, with Martin sporting a large beanie and matching grey sweater while Johnson sported a long white coat.

The duo first sparked gossip after being spotted on a mid-October sushi date in Los Angeles. They were “cozy, laughing and affectionate,” said a source at the time, adding that it was just the two of them at dinner.

After spending some time apart over the holidays, the singer and Fifty Shades Freed actress have been reconnecting recently, and enjoyed “most of the weekend together in Malibu,” another source told PEOPLE.

About a month after they were first seen together, Johnson was photographed hanging out in the sound booth at Coldplay’s concert in Argentina. Fans in the crowd spotted the actress and excitedly posted pictures on social media as she hung out during the show

The A-list group was just some of the high-profile names who joined DeGeneres on her big day. Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian-West, Kanye West, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Olivia Munn, Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer and more were on hand to wish the talk show host a happy 60th.