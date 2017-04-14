Chocolate Bars and Singing: Daisy Ridley and John Boyega Share Their Favorite Memories of Filming Star Wars with Carrie Fisher

When Daisy Ridley and John Boyega needed a break from filming Star Wars: The Last Jedi, they knew just who to turn to.

Boyega and Ridley shared their favorite memories of filming Episode VIII with Carrie Fisher — recalling how the late actress helped them blow off steam in between takes.

“I love to sing and Carrie loves to sing so we would just sit there and sing together,” Ridley told PEOPLE on Friday at the Star Wars Celebration Day in Orlando. “There’s some behind-the-scene footage of us dancing as well, it was a bit like that but with singing.”

Boyega said he would go to Fisher whenever he wanted a secret cheat day from his strict diet and workout regime he had to stick to while filming.

“I’d been eating really healthy and clean, working out all the time, and I just wanted a chocolate bar, ” he recalled. “I went to Carrie’s trailer because that was the place to go to. I said, ‘I’m really hungry and I’m sick of eating chicken breasts and salad’ and she goes, ‘Oh! Go to my fridge and get something.”

The actor said opening her fridge was just short of entering into a candy store. “There was like Twix bars and junk food galore,” he said. “Carrie was like, ‘I was waiting for you to fail!”

He continued, “What that symbolizes is her freedom within herself and the freedom of being who she wanted to be. I respect that.”

Fisher, 60, died on Dec. 27, four days after going into cardiac arrest while aboard a plane. She had already finished filming scenes for The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15.