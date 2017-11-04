Is Star Wars Star Daisy Ridley Dating Her Murder on the Orient Express Costar Tom Bateman?

We know there was murder — but was there also romance on the Orient Express?

Daisy Ridley, 25, and Tom Bateman, 28, could be more than just friends after costarring together in Murder on the Orient Express.

Asked if any tight bonds formed on set, producer Judy Hofflund told PEOPLE, “Something kinda happened with Tom and Daisy right?”

She added with a laugh, “That’s public news. I should keep my mouth shut. Oh well.”

Bateman demurred when asked if sparks flew with any of his female costars, saying, “I’m absolutely not going anywhere near that! But nice try.”

After learning he’d been outed by one of his producers, Bateman added, “They like to create a buzz, they’ve got to otherwise no-one will come and see the movie!”

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Bateman on Growing Up With 13 Siblings – Including a Twin Brother He Says Is Better Looking Than Him!

The British heartthrob, 28, was a scene-stealer in Snatched as Amy Schumer‘s love interest gone wrong, and previously appeared alongside Murder on the Orient Express costars Judi Dench and Kenneth Branagh in The Winter’s Tale at London’s Garrick Theater back in 2015.

Branagh, who also directs Murder on the Orient Express, gushed about Ridley to PEOPLE, saying he finds her “remarkable.” He added, “She strikes a balance of confidence without a whiff of over confidence and a kind of humility that’s entirely unformed.

“She came in and she auditioned and read with such clarity. What I loved about her is there’s strength of spirit without an unforced feistiness. She has a formidable intellect, a ravishing smile and sense of humor and a willingness to learn. She’s got an incredible future.”

Also starring Josh Gad, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Tom Bateman and Hamilton‘s Leslie Odom Jr., Murder on the Orient Express hits theaters on Nov. 10.