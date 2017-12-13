The Best Advice Carrie Fisher Gave Star Wars Costar Daisy Ridley

Who better to get advice from than a Hollywood legend.

Daisy Ridley opened up about working with Carrie Fisher on the Star Wars franchise, saying the late actress warned her to be wary of who she dates after joining the famous franchise.

“You don’t want to give people the ability to say ‘I had sex with Princess Leia,'” Ridley recalled of Fisher’s advice in Vogue.

The actress, 25, became emotional while talking about her former costar, pushing back tears as she spoke of Fisher’s love of life, according to the publication.

“I’d never met anyone openly bipolar before, who discussed loving glitter because of her LSD days,” said Ridley.

Fisher went into cardiac arrest aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23, 2016. She died four days later in the hospital.

Despite having Fisher as mentor early in her career, Ridley admitted that she still struggles with her newfound fame.

“Everything was so confusing,” she said of her life after Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which opened in 2015. “People were recognizing me — I still don’t know how to handle it. My skin got really bad because I was stressed. It was crippling. I just felt so seen and so self-conscious.”

The actress began seeing a therapist, she shared with Vogue, and said she’s now learned to embrace her new “normal.” She works to make sure she remains grounded, Ridley shared.

“I worry that things start to seem normal that aren’t normal. You get rushed through airports, and you never have to queue, and you get tickets to things that you wouldn’t otherwise. I think it’s important to remind yourself that it’s not normal. It’s difficult, though, because it is my normal.”

Ridley will reprise her breakout role as Rey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which flies into theaters Dec. 15.