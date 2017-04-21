Cuba Gooding Jr. Returns to Work One Day After Father’s Death

Cuba Gooding Jr. is staying strong.

The American Horror Story actor was spotted Friday on the Toronto set of his new film, Life in a Year, just one day after the death of his father, Cuba Gooding Sr.

Sporting a bright blue jacket, black pants, and grey sneakers, the Oscar-winner was seen with his costar, Jaden Smith, looking in good spirits as they walked and talked together.

Life in a Year follows the story of a 17-year-old boy who sets out to give his girlfriend an entire life after discovering that she is dying. Cara Delevingne will portray Smith’s girlfriend.

Gooding Sr., a popular soul singer in the 1970s, died Thursday at the age of 72. The singer was found slumped over in his silver Jaguar, which was parked on a street in Woodland Hills, CA, according to TMZ.

The fire department responded to the scene and attempted CPR, but could not resuscitate him.

Gooding Jr. spoke of his father during an episode of Inside the Actors Studio that aired earlier this year.

“I remember, one of my earliest memories … he would perform at Disneyland, and after his performances, they would close it off to the general public and all the performers’ kids would go on the rides as many times as they’d want,” Cuba remembered. “He would pull me up on stage with him and make me finish the song because I’d seen him perform all the time. It was a lot of feeling like, ‘I come from royalty.'”