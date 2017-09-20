Crown the Clown: It to Become Highest Grossing Horror Movie Ever

It is scaring up some record breaking numbers.

The new Stephen King adaptation is on pace to become the highest-grossing horror flick of all time by Thursday, at which point it will have floated past the current record holder, 1973’s The Exorcist (which has a $232.9 million lifetime domestic gross), according to Deadline.

Warner Bros., the studio that produced the film, is claiming the record based solely on genre, excluding other films like The Sixth Sense, Jaws and I Am Legend — which all made more money — by citing them has “hybrid” genres, rather than pure horror, the outlet reports.

By Sunday, Deadline projects It will have wracked up a domestic running total of around $270 million. The film, which opened on Sept. 8, has already set a slew of box office records and has grossed over $376 million worldwide, according to Time.

RELATED: All About It‘s Scary Star Bill Skarsgard

It also snagged the largest opening day for an R-rated thriller, surpassing 2011’s Paranormal Activity 3, and had the biggest start for any King adaptation (including films like Carrie and The Shining), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on King’s 1986 novel of the same name, It tells the story of a group of outcast preteens (dubbed “The Losers’ Club) who take a stand against a demonic force of evil, Pennywise the Dancing Clown, who rises from the sewers to terrorize their fictional town of Derry, Maine.

The adaptation stars Bill Skarsgard (little brother to Big Little Lies Emmy-winner Alexander Skarsgard) as Pennywise, and is directed by Andy Muschietti, best known for Mama.

Not only has It terrorized the box office, it’s also a scream with critics, earning an impressive 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It is in theaters now.