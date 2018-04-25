Couple Goals! Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Have Stylish Date Night at Time 100 Gala

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are too cute for words.

The stylish duo walked the red carpet together at the Time 100 Gala in New York City on Tuesday night.

Blunt stunned in a black and cream floor-length floral dress with sheer details. Krasinski also showed off his fashion-forward style in a silver jacket with black pants and matching bowtie.

The actor was included on this year’s Time 100 list. The two were all smiles as they posed for photos together before heading inside the annual event at the Lincoln Center.

Blunt, 35, and Krasinski, 38, have been married for nearly eight years and have two daughters: Hazel, 4, and Violet, 21 months.

The actress recently opened up to PEOPLE about meeting Krasinski for the first time. She says she was sitting at a restaurant with a friend when The Office star walked in.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

“We were discussing how much I was enjoying being single. And then [my friend] goes, ‘Oh, my God, there’s my friend John.’ And that was it,” she said. “We were engaged within 10 months, but I think we probably knew before that.”

The couple worked together for the first time on the new film A Quiet Place, which Krasinski also directed. In the hit horror thriller, the two play a couple trying to protect their kids from creatures that will hunt them down and kill them if they make a sound.

“I’ve never have loved my wife more than after we did this movie,” Krasinski told PEOPLE. “For me, it was a trust thing. We trust each other in day-to-day life for sure, but when you trust each other in this way it’s different.”

“We were really honest with each other from the beginning,” he adds. “By the time we were shooting, it was just the best.”