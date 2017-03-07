Could You Afford to Go to the Oscars? We Breakdown How Much It Costs to Party with the Stars

If you want to experience Hollywood’s biggest night like one of the stars, be prepared to spend like one.

The Oscars is one of the most exclusive and star-studded parties of the year, and if you’re not already a celebrity, footing the bill for all the glitz and glamour can be daunting.

For starters, you’ll need an invite to the show — and this isn’t the type of ticket you’ll find online or from a scalper. Seats in the Dolby Theatre are bought up by studios and do not go on sale to the public. But if you’re well connected, you could still pay between $150 – $750 for a seat, depending on the location.

Next, you’ll need to sort out your look. The red carpet will be filled with impeccable, couture gowns, so if you want to stand out — for the right reasons, at least — then you’ll need to pony up for something special.

Stylists can run anywhere from $500 – $3000, and that’s just for an outfit. Hair will be at least $150 to get ready for the cameras and a professional makeup artist will run anywhere from $600 – $700.

And of course, you can’t roll up to the red carpet in a taxi or ride share. A swanky limo will charge anywhere from $100 – $400 — and that’s per hour.

Add it all up, and you’re looking at a cool $10,000 for the evening.

So if you want to see the Academy Awards in action, we suggest you try being famous. Seats will be paid for by the studio, hair and makeup is often on the house and designers and jewelers will line up to dress you for free — just make sure you remember who you’re wearing when the paparazzi asks.