Corey Feldman Begs for Peers Who Witnessed Pedophilia in Hollywood to Come Forward

As more and more stars continue to expose stories of alleged sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Corey Feldman is speaking out again about the alleged abuse he suffered as a child actor — abuses he claims are part of a larger problem of pedophilia in Hollywood.

The 46-years-year-old actor, who has been outspoken for years about this topic, wrote a series of impassioned tweets on Thursday explaining that his reluctance to disclose the names of his or anyone else’s abusers comes from his desire to protect his family.

“For the record, I will not be going on a talk show to disclose names of my abusers or anyone else’s abusers. So please stop asking me to do so,” Feldman wrote. “The practice of sensationalizing this topic with no plan of action or protection for my family would prove fruitless. I have been through enough!”

“This is not about fear of being sued!” he later tweeted. “Yes, that’s a real possibility. But the bigger reason is safety for my family.”

Feldman went on to claim that the previous things he’s said about the topic had caused damage to his career, all the while begging the other people who witnessed his alleged abuse to come forward and help verify his claims.

“[I’m] already over this,” he said. “My career was shut down, I have been mocked and shamed for doing what I have done to this point! I would love to see others come forward as there are many other witnesses to the crimes I have addressed. Still not one of my peers has offered up anything in a decade!”

He did say, though, that he was hoping to find a way to bring his Hollywood abusers to justice.

“That said I am working on a plan that may be a way forward to shed some light on this situation! If I can figure out a way to get actual justice while not risking my safety and well being, you will know when that time comes. As for now, I’m glad people are talking and I pray that others come forward!” he said.

“Nobody should live their lives in fear except those who committed these heinous crimes in the first place!” Feldman continued. “I have faith God will see this through!”

In his 2013 memoir, Coreyography, the former Lost Boys star claimed that he and his best friend at the time, fellow child actor Corey Haim, had been sexually abused by people in the industry.

“There are people that did this to me and Corey that are still working, they’re still out there, and they’re some of the most rich and powerful people in this business. And they do not want what I’m saying right now. They want me dead,” he told The View while promoting the book at the time.

Years later, Feldman said that he was not naming names so as not to cause more pain for Haim’s mother, Judy, who lost her son after he struggled for decades of drug addiction and died of pneumonia in 2010 at just 38.

“It has been very difficult for me to stay quiet, but as much as I would love for all of those sickos to be brought to justice, I’ve tried to be respectful of Judy’s wishes,” Feldman told PEOPLE in October 2016.

“I pray everyday before I go to bed and I ask God to give me the strength to deal with all of this. Those names will come out eventually,” he continued.

Meanwhile Feldman’s words hit just as news broke that APA agent Tyler Grasham had been fired from the Hollywood agency following a sexual assault claim made against him.

One of Grasham’s clients, 14-year-old Stranger Things and It star Finn Wolfhard, fired Grasham and parted ways with the agency on Friday as multiple accusations were leveled at the agent by former clients, including Blaise Godbe Lipman, who has appeared in episodes of Weeds and Hawaii-Five-O.