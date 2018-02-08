9 Controversial Movies That Got Everyone Talking ... Before They Were Even Released

THE HAUNTING OF SHARON TATE

Hilary Duff is set to star as late actress Sharon Tate, who was brutally murdered by Charles Manson's followers in 1969 while she was eight-and-half-months pregnant.

Debra Tate, Sharon's sister, spoke to PEOPLE about her issues with the project. "It doesn't matter who it is acting in it — it's just tasteless," she said. "It's classless how everyone is rushing to release something for the 50th anniversary of this horrific event."

According to Tate, the movie will deal with an alleged premonition her sister had before her death. The vision is said to have involved the actress and her former boyfriend, Jay Sebring, who was also murdered in the Manson Family attack, having their throats slit.

"I know for a fact she did not have a premonition — awake or in a dream — that she and Jay would have their throat cut," Tate said. "I checked with all of her living friends. None of her friends had any knowledge of this. Tacky, tacky, tacky. It's a total fabrication."

"It would have been nice if someone had contacted me," she added of the film.