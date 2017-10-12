What Your Favorite Comedies Would Look Like as Horror Movie Trailers

Celebrating Halloween doesn’t have to be all about Wes Craven slashers and Alfred Hitchcock classics. In fact, even your favorite animated features can have you cowering in utter terror thanks to these fan-made trailers.

Not only are they wildly entertaining, these genre-hopping previews will also finally answer your most riveting questions, like, “What if Cady Heron was actually a psychopath?” and, “Couldn’t Elsa have gotten real homicidal, real fast?”

Frozen

“Do you want to build a snowman?” has never sounded so ominous. Although we were already low-key pretty scared of that snow monster.

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

As if we didn’t already know all those kids disappearing one by one was messed up. Or, you know, haven’t been having nightmares about the boat ride for years.

Mary Poppins

Now that we think about, there were a bunch of creepy AF things about that nanny.



Mean Girls

Watch chaos erupt as Mean Girls gets a little less Sixteen Candles and a little more Swimfan with a side of Carrie.

Elf

Who knew an intense psychological drama was hidden under all of that Christmas cheer?

Mrs. Doubtfire

Obviously, it’s weird that a movie about a divorcée dressing up as an elderly woman to hang out with kids wasn’t a thriller in the first place.

Spider-Man

Tobey Maguire’s smile: sweet or spine-chilling? You be the judge.

Toy Story

Woody and Buzz have even bigger relationship issues than we thought.

The Hangover

Once again, nothing about this general plot wasn’t horrifying to begin with. But with a shift in color, Alan’s insanity takes a sharp turn from endearing to menacing.

Home Alone

Finally, validation for everyone who suspected something wasn’t right with that McCallister kid.