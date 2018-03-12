Colin Firth's Wife Livia Giuggioli Posts Sweet Mother's Day Photo Amid Marriage Controversy

Colin Firth’s wife Livia Giuggioli is not letting the controversy surrounding her marriage spoil her Mother’s Day celebration.

Giuggioli, 48, who has been married to the actor since 1997, posted a sweet photo on Sunday of a custom-made seashell she received on the UK’s Mother’s Day as a gift from her and Firth’s two sons Luca, 16, and Matteo, 15.

“Thank u to my boys and @sacred_stitches on of my favorite place for customised shells from Brighton (locally sourced). Happy #mothersday to all ❤❤❤❤❤❤,” the film producer wrote on Instagram.

Giuggioli and her Oscar winning husband’s marriage is in the spotlight after they revealed that she had an affair with Italian journalist Marco Brancaccia, who she now accuses of harassing her with “frightening” messages.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the couple confirmed the relationship saying, “A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate. During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited.”

Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli Venturelli/Getty

The statement continued, “Subsequently, Mr. Brancaccia carried out a frightening campaign of harassment over several months, much of which is documented. For obvious reasons, the Firths have never had any desire to make this matter public.”

The 55-year-old journalist Brancaccia vehemently denies the allegations against him and told The Times that he and Giuggioli were “romantically involved.” He also added that “she wanted to leave Colin for me,” and that the Firths’ marriage had “been over for years.”